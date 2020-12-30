QUINCY — The first round of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign for the 2020 holiday season has ended with several citations.
During the initial period of the campaign, the Quincy Police Department shows no citations issued for impaired driving. There were 36 tickets issues for no seat belt use, seven insurance violations, two citations for driving with a revoked or suspended license, one ticket for no valid license, and one for no valid vehicle registration. There also was one arrest made on an outstanding warrant.
{span}The Illinois “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds and continues through Monday, Jan. 4.{/span}