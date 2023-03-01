QUINCY — Police searched a residence, and briefly detained an individual, Wednesday morning in connection with the ongoing investigation into the death of Rebecca Bliefnick, but no arrests have been made.

The Quincy Police Department said detectives, officers and Emergency Response Team members served a search warrant around 8 a.m. at 1641 Hampshire. As part of the warrant service, QPD said an individual was temporarily detained in the 2000 block of Hampshire, then released.

