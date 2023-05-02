QUINCY — Quanada says clients participating in its sexual assault program can be assured their information will be kept confidential.
The organization turned over records of Rebecca Bliefnick to Judge Robert Adrian as part of the Timothy Bliefnick case. Timothy Bliefnick case faces charged in connection with her Feb. 23 shooting death.
In statement released Tuesday, Quanada said records are protected by state law.
"Program are prohibited from disclosing any confidential communication about our clients either by releasing records pertaining to them or by testifying as a witness in any civil or criminal proceedings without the victim’s consent," the organization said. "In a case where the client is deceased, the executor of the client's estate may give consent to the release of information."
"In the case of People v. Timothy Bliefnick, Quanada followed the directions of the estate of Rebecca Bliefnick and released the subpoenaed file to Robert K. Adrian."
"Clients of the Quanada Sexual Assault Program can continue to confide in our staff, knowing that there is little risk of having those communications disclosed publicly, unless clients consent to such disclosure."
Timothy Bliefnick, 39, pleaded not guilty on March 24 to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion.
She was discovered dead in her home on Kentucky Road in Quincy by a family member on Feb. 23. Quincy Police determined that Bliefnick had died from multiple gunshot wounds and immediately began investigating the death as a homicide.
Timothy Bliefnick is set to go to trial starting May 22.
During an April 20 hearing, Adrian said he would review the records to determine if they are relevant to the case.