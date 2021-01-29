QUINCY — A Quincy attorney entered an Alford plea on a charge on a misdemeanor charge of attempted forgery.
By entering the Alford plea Friday, Roni S. VanAusdall,43, maintains her innocence but agrees the state has enough evidence to prove her guilty.
Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state's attorney's office, said if the case had gone to trial video surveillance would have been presented from Oct. 31, 2019, that VanAusdall possessed an "agreed court order" between her and attorney Nick Rober, even though the agreement in the order did not exist.
VanAusdall was initially indicted by an Adams County grand jury in November 2019.
She faces a sentencing range between supervision and 364 days in the Adams County Jail. Sentencing has been set for April 1.
Van Ausdall has been an attorney in Illinois since 2003 and has been a managing partner of Danner, VanAusdall and Associates since 2016.