QUINCY — The Quincy attorney who entered an Alford plea to misdemeanor charge of attempted forgery in January was sentenced to supervision.
Court records show Roni S. VanAusdall on Thursday was sentenced to 18 months supervision and 100 hours of community service.
If she successfully completes supervision, the charges will be dismissed.
By entering the Alford plea Jan. 29, VanAusdall, 43, maintains her innocence but agrees the state has enough evidence to prove her guilty.
VanAusdall was initially indicted by an Adams County grand jury in November 2019 after she presented an “agreed court order” on Oct. 31, 2019, between her and attorney Nick Rober, even though the agreement in the order did not exist.
VanAusdall has been an attorney in Illinois since 2003 and has been a managing partner of Danner, VanAusdall and Associates since 2016.