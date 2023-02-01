Quincy couple plead guilty to Jan. 6 Capitol riot charge

This photo, included in the criminal complaint, is reported to be Jason and Christina Gerding in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. The couple pleaded guilty to one count of one count of parading, demonstrating and picketing inside the Capitol building Tuesday.

 U.S. Department of Justice

QUINCY — A Quincy couple has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge for taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Court records show Jason and Christina Gerding each pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating and picketing inside the Capitol building Tuesday in U.S. District Court.