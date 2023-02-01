Quincy couple plead guilty to Jan. 6 Capitol riot charge

QUINCY — A Quincy couple has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge for taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.
Court records show Jason and Christina Gerding each pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating and picketing inside the Capitol building Tuesday in U.S. District Court.
The two face up to six months in prison and a fine up to $5,000 when they are sentenced May 16.
The Gerdings were arrested in January 2021 after the FBI said it received tips that identified the couple as participating in the attack at the Capitol, including one that provided a Twitter account linked to Jason Gerding.
The criminal complaint released after their arrest included a photo of the couple taken in front of the John Trumbull painting “Declaration of Independence.” It was posted to Jason Gerding’s Twitter account the afternoon of the riot.
The complaint said that on Jan. 8, another Twitter user referred to the photo stating, “Here’s two people from Quincy Illinois who took part in the Capital (sic) Hill insurgance (sic)!!!”
Attached to the message was a screenshot of a Facebook conversation involving Christina Gerding where she wrote “Quincy made it inside.” After someone commented on the post that they hoped she would be locked up, she replied, “well since they let us inside; opened the door for us I think I’ll be just fine.”
The complaint also said that on Jan. 6, a Facebook account for Jason Gerding posted a photo of a George Washington bust inside the Capitol.
The Gerdings have been free on recognizance bonds since their arrest.