QUINCY — A Quincy man was arrested Tuesday after a four-month child pornography distribution investigation.
Parker W. Arrowsmith, 21, was arrested on two counts of dissemination of child pornography.
The Quincy Police Department said an investigation started in September 2020 after a user was flagged for uploading child exploitive images through social media.
Police said Arrowsmith was contacted by police Tuesday, interviewed and arrested.
He is being held in the Adams County Jail pending his first court appearance.