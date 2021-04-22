QUINCY — A Quincy man was arrested on a charge of aggravated home repair fraud for the second time in five months.
Randy J. Ferguson, 64, was arrested Thursday on the charge.
The Quincy Police Department said it learned last week that an elderly couple entered into an agreement with Ferguson who was doing business as Construction Services Unlimited in December 2020.
Police said the couple paid Ferguson more than $25,000 up front with the remainder to be paid throughout the project, but Ferguson reportedly didn't complete the work nor returned the funds.
Ferguson was arrested in December 2020 after he and two other Quincy men were paid more than $40,000 reportedly considered substandard or never completed. He was charged with six counts of aggravated home repair fraud.
He was out on bond at the time of his arrest Thursday.
Ferguson previously previously been convicted for theft in connection with home repairs. In 2014, he pleaded guilty to one count of theft after he scammed more than $13,000 from an elderly couple while remodeling their basement.
He is being held in the Adams County Jail on a $100,000 bond pending his first court appearance.