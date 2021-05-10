QUINCY — A 20-year-old Quincy man was arrested Sunday in connection with a stabbing Friday on Quincy's northwest side.
Keith W. Young III was arrested on a warrant for attempted murder after he was found in a home in the 1000 block of Jersey. He also was arrested on charges of home invasion and aggravated unlawful restraint.
The Quincy Police Department, Quincy Fire Department and Adams County Ambulance Service were called to the area of Fifth and Chestnut at approximately 9:05 p.m. Friday for a fight where someone had been stabbed, QPD said in a news release.
Officers located a person with numerous stab wounds who was taken by ambulance to Blessing Hospital.
Police said the stabbing did not appear to be a random incident.
Young is being held in the Adams County Jail where he is being held on $500,000 bond.