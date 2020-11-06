STAFF REPORT
QUINCY — An arrest has been made in connection with several vehicle burglaries last month.
David W. Deakle Jr., 31, of Quincy, was arrested without incident early Friday at a home in the 500 block of North Seventh Street on a charge of burglary to a motor vehicle and a warrant for failure to appear on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
The Quincy Police Department said it saw a large increase of vehicle burglaries in the northeast, northwest and central parts of the city and tasked a group of patrol officers and members of the Street Crimes Unit with locating the subject or subjects involved.
After several days, officers identified Deakle as a suspect in the burglaries.
Deakle was taken to the Adams County Jail.
Court records show he made his first appearance in Adams County Circuit Court on Friday, where bond was set at $50,000.
Police said the investigation continues in similar incidents, and further charges are pending.
Anyone with information on the burglaries is encouraged to call the department at 217-228-4470 or Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474.