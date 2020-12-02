LORAINE, Ill. — A Quincy man faces several charges in connection with a possible home invasion in Loraine.
James M. Altgilbers, 37, was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of criminal trespass to a residence, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass to a vehicle and driving while license revoked.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were called Wednesday to 1560 N. 2800th Ave. in Loraine, on a report of a home invasion. The report said a man had broken a window in at least one home and attempted to enter another.
A description of a vehicle and the man were provided to deputies, who were able to find the vehicle in Loraine, where Altgilbers was reportedly found inside a home.
Altgilbers was arrested without incident and taken to the Adams County Jail pending his first court appearance.