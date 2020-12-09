QUINCY — A Quincy man was arrested on several sex abuse charges after an investigation that started last year.
Malcolm K. Thomas, 32, 1135 State, Apt. 2, was arrested Thursday on two counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of criminal sexual abuse.
The Quincy Police Department said on Nov. 4, 2019, the Adams County Sheriff's Department received a report of a criminal sexual assault that reportedly occurred Nov. 3, 2019, at a private residence in rural Adams County.
Police also said on Nov. 17, 2019, it received a report of a criminal sexual assault that reportedly occurred on Nov. 16, 2019, in the 100 block of North Fifth.
As a result of a joint investigation between the two departments and lab results from the Illinois State Police Crime Lab, two warrants were issued for Thomas.
His bond was set at $100,000, and he is being held in the Adams County Jail.