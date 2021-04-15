QUINCY — A 53-year-old Quincy man was arrested Wednesday after police allege that he drove to southern Illinois to meet a child under the age of 17 for the purpose of engaging in a sex offence.
Donald E. Davis, faces charges if indecent solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a child, both Class 3 felonies.
The Quincy Police Department said it started an investigation in October 2020 after it become aware of an incident in which Davis was alleged to have driven to southern Illinois to meet a child he believed to be under 17 years old for the purpose of engaging in a sex offense with a child.
An Adams County grand jury indicted Davis on the charged April 8.
Two search warrants were served Wednesday at Davis' residence, 820 South Eighth. Once inside the home, officers reportedly found substances believed to be methamphetamine and other substances and drug paraphernalia. Davis was taken in the Adams County Jail, and a vehicle was seized for evidence and possible forfeiture.
On Thursday, the warrants for the two sex offense charges were served to Davis, with an additional charge of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
Davis is being held on a combined $75,000 bond.
According to court records, Davis was previously convicted for delivery of methamphetamine in 2017. Davis was given probation on that conviction and completed the Drug Court program in 2018.