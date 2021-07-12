QUINCY — A 26-year-old Quincy man was arrested Monday morning after reportedly firing a weapon near the Timber Ridge Mobile Home Trailer Park, according to a release from the Adams County Sheriff’s Department.
At about 5 a.m., deputies responded to the scene because of a report of a possible vehicle theft in progress, the release said. When they arrived, deputies reportedly heard a gunshot and canvassed the area.
Police found Kevin Mcbride, who had told deputies that someone tried to steal his car.
Upon investigating the incident further, Mcbride was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm as a felon and possession of a firearm without a FOID card.