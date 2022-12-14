Quincy man charged in 2018 death of infant seeks to suppress statements, cellphone data

QUINCY — Attorneys for the man charged in the 2018 death of an infant are seeking to suppress statements he made to police during an interview before he was arrested and a cellphone extraction.
Travis J. Wiley's attorneys and the special prosecutor handling the case will file written arguments to Judge Michael Atterberry by Jan. 13 after hearing testimony from a Quincy Police Department detective. Atterberry is expected to issue a written ruling after arguments.
Wiley, 35, is set to go to trail in March on three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery in connection with the infant's death.
Wiley is accused of shaking the infant on Jan. 20, 2018, and she died two days later at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. Wiley was arrested six months later.
Detective Kevin Taute testified Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court that Wiley agreed to be taken to the Quincy Police Department for an interview on Jan. 20, 2018, and signed a statement understanding his rights. He also testified that Wiley agreed to the cellphone extraction. Both documents signed by Wiley were later introduced.
Taute testified that the child's mother who has only been introduced in court records by initials was dating Wiley at the time and they lived together. The mother went to work on Jan. 20, 2018, when she received a frantic call that the infant who was under Wiley's care wasn't breathing. Wiley told the mother that he tried to call 911 but couldn't get through. She called 911 on her way back to the residence.
Taute said initially, his training and experience thought the infant died from a medical emergency or potential abuse, but that Wiley didn't become a prime suspect until after the autopsy was completed. He confirmed when Wiley was interviewed on Jan. 20, 2018, it was because he could be considered a suspect and that physical trauma had not yet been discovered.
Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson questioned Taute whether the interview was locked.
Taute said the interview room was not locked but that the exit from the hallway to the room was locked.
Upon questioning from Nelson, Taute said Wiley was patted down before being taken to the police station per policy, and that he took possession of Wiley's phone before he was taken to the station.
Special prosecutor Jon Barnard, who previously served three terms as Adams County state's attorney, focused on Wiley's demeanor during the interview.
Taute testified that Wiley appeared to understand what he signed and answered questions, including providing sharing details about removing the infant from a portable crib, attempting CPR and attempting to call 911. He said Wiley would get upset but not where he couldn't answer questions,
Taute also testified that he told Wiley he was not under arrest and that he was later released.
Wiley is set to return to court Feb. 3 for a status hearing.
He continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.