Quincy man charged in 2018 death of infant seeks to suppress statements, cellphone data

Special Prosecutor Jon Barnard, right, asks a question in court as Travis Wiley and his attorneys, Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson and Public Defender Shelby Hoiness, look on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Adams County Circuit Court. Wiley faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery in connection with the Jan. 22, 2018, death of an infant.

 H-W Photo/Matt Hopf

QUINCY — Attorneys for the man charged in the 2018 death of an infant are seeking to suppress statements he made to police during an interview before he was arrested and a cellphone extraction.

Travis J. Wiley's attorneys and the special prosecutor handling the case will file written arguments to Judge Michael Atterberry by Jan. 13 after hearing testimony from a Quincy Police Department detective. Atterberry is expected to issue a written ruling after arguments.