QUINCY — The Quincy man charged in the 2019 death of another Quincy man is getting a new attorney.
Chief Deputy Public Defender Christ Pratt will no longer represent Carlos Williams after a brief hearing Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
Pratt said in reviewing the case he discovered that he represented one of the state's attorney's chief witnesses in the case during the investigation.
Though the witness' case has been resolved, Pratt represented both the witness and Williams at the same time, creating a potential conflict of interest.
Williams' case was referred to Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson, who will assign counsel.
Williams, 56, faces three counts of first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Orlando Smith.
He is accused of strangling Smith between May 27 and 30, 2019. Smith’s body was found May 30, 2019, in the 200 block of Koch’s Lane.
Williams was arrested Nov. 19, 2019, at the Adams County Courthouse as he appeared in unrelated cases.
The case was set for a March 3 status hearing. Williams continues to be held on $5 million bond.