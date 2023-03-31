QUINCY — The Quincy charged in the 2022 crash that killed a woman will not face a jury.
Updated: March 31, 2023 @ 8:27 pm
QUINCY — The Quincy charged in the 2022 crash that killed a woman will not face a jury.
Court records show, Breeden J. Wike waived his right to a jury trial Friday in Adams County Circuit Court.
This means Wike, 21, could have a bench trial before a judge or enter a new plea.
Wike pleaded not guilty to charges of reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving in connection with the crash that killed 39-year-old Kayla Beaston-Smith on May 30. He also faces charges of reckless driving, disobeying a traffic light, leaving the scene of an accident, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, disregarding a stop sign and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
An investigation by the Quincy Police Department determined that Wike ran a red light at 12th and Locust and struck Beaston-Smith's vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wike is set to return to court Tuesday for a status hearing.
He continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $250,000 bond.