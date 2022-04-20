QUINCY — The Quincy man charged in connection with the February death of another Quincy man was found fit to stand trial.
Devere S. Gholston also pleaded not guilty to multiple charges during his appearance Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
His attorneys raised a suggestion of fitness last month, but withdrew it Wednesday after the examination report was filed.
Gholston, 27, faces three counts of first degree murder in the death of 67-year-old Robert Schmidt who died Feb. 17 in his home at 3219 Gross Gables. Gholston also faces one count of residential burglary and one count of robbery.
Gholston is being charged as an accomplice to the 15-year-old boy who was arrested Feb. 17 for allegedly striking Schmidt in the head with a firearm. Gholston allegedly was in the vehicle that drove the teen to the home.
The teen reportedly was entering the home of Schmidt — his grandfather — to steal firearms.
The Adams County state’s attorney’s office is seeking to move the teen’s case to adult court. This move is pending.
If convicted, Gholston faces 35 to 75 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections if convicted on any of the murder charges. The sentence includes a 15-year enhancement since a firearm was involved.
He is set to return to court May 4 for a status hearing.
Gholston continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $10 million bond. The teen is being held in the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center.