QUINCY — The case of a Quincy man charged in the 2018 death of an infant was continued an additional three weeks when a trial date could be set.
Travis J. Wiley appeared Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court for a status hearing where Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state’s attorney’s office, said it will take three or four weeks to get a report it requested to Wiley’s attorney, Ryan Parker.
Parker also acknowledged that he would need to request funds from the court to have St. Louis area forensic pathologist Jane Turner to testify at the trial. Turner was hired to assist the defense and review the findings in the case.
Wiley, 33, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery in the Jan. 22, 2018, death of an infant girl who is only identified in court records by her initials.
He is accused of shaking the infant on Jan. 20, 2018, and she died two days later at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. Wiley was arrested June 20, 2018, after a six-month investigation.
He will return to court April 7 for a status hearing.
Wiley continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.