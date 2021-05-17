QUINCY — The Quincy man charged in connection with a stabbing and home invasion will be arraigned on charges next week.
Court records show Keith W. Young III waived preliminary hearing Monday in Adams County Circuit Court. He will return to court May 25 for arraignment.
Young, 20, was arrested March 9 after the Quincy Police Department said he was found in a home in the 1000 block of Jersey.
He faces charged of first-degree attempted murder and home invasion.
Police and other first responders were called May 7 to the area of North Fifth and Chestnut for a fight where someone had been stabbed.
Police said a man was found with multiple stab wounds.
Charging documents allege that Young stabbed the man in the head, back and neck. It also is alleged that he broke into a home armed with a dangerous weapon on May 9.
Young remains in the Adams County Jail on a combined $1.25 million bond.