QUINCY — A Quincy man faces between six and 60 years in the Illinois the Illinois Department of Corrections after he was convicted on sex abuse charges.
The Adams County state's attorney's office said a jury needed five hours Wednesday to find Bruce W. Gilker Jr., guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and sexual exploitation of a child after a three-day trial.
The jury also found Gilker not guilty on two other counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
Gilker, 41, was arrested Aug. 11, 2021, in the 700 block of South 13th after a warrant was issued for his arrest after a four-month investigation conducted by the Adams County Sheriff's Department, which started after a child reported that Gilker abused her and committed sexual acts in her presence.
He was indicted the following month on the charges.
Gilker's bond was revoked after the verdict.
He is set to return to court Monday where a sentencing date will be selected.