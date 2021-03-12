QUINCY — A Quincy man has been found guilty of three counts of sexual exploitation of a child after a three-and-a-half day trial.
An Adams County jury deliberated for one hour Thursday before returning the guilty verdict against Nathan J. Nelson.
Nelson, 18, was arrested May 20, 2020, by the Quincy Police Department after it received a report that a "suspicious male" approached young girls and exposed himself on May 18. During the investigation, police said more complaints were received involving the same man.
Nelson faces between three and seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on each count but is eligible for probation.
He will return to court May 5 for sentencing.
Nelson remains free on bond after posting $7,500. Conditions of his bond include GPS monitoring.