QUINCY — The Quincy man charged in the May 30 crash that killed a Quincy woman could possibly use an insanity defense.
Court records show Breeden J. Wike on Tuesday had his case placed on the January jury trial docket. Last week, his attorney, Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson, filed a notice for affirmative defense for the possible insanity plea.
Funds previously were approved to hire a psychologist to assist the defense.
Wike, 21, pleaded not guilty to charges of reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving in connection with the crash that killed 39-year-old Kayla Beaston-Smith. He also faces charges of reckless driving, disobeying a traffic light, leaving the scene of an accident, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, disregarding a stop sign and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
An investigation by the Quincy Police Department determined that Wike ran a red light at 12th and Locust and struck Beaston-Smith's vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene
Wike is set to return to court Nov. 9 for a status hearing. He continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $250,000 bond.