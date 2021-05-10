QUINCY — Bond was set at $1.25 million for the Quincy man charged in connection with a stabbing Friday on Quincy's northwest side.
Keith W. Young III, 20, was arrested on a warrant for attempted first-degree murder after he was found in a home in the 1000 block of Jersey. He also was arrested on charges of home invasion in connection with an incident in the home.
The Quincy Police Department, Quincy Fire Department and Adams County Ambulance Service were called to the area of Fifth and Chestnut at approximately 9:05 p.m. Friday for a fight where someone had been stabbed, QPD said in a news release.
Officers located a person with numerous stab wounds who was taken by ambulance to Blessing Hospital.
Charging documents allege that Young stabbed a man in the back, face and neck Tuesday night. On Sunday, it is alleged that he broke into a home armed with a dangerous weapon.
Judge Debra Wellborn kept bond set on the attempted murder charge warrant at $500,000 and set it at $750,000 for the home invasion charge.
Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state's attorney's office, asked for the higher bond on the home invasion charge because the residence involved a witness in the alleged attack, and Young reportedly used the same knife that was used in the stabbing.
Chief Deputy Public Defender Chris Pratt was appointed to represent Young,
Young is being held in the Adams County Jail. He is set to return to court May 17.