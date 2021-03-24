QUINCY — One man was killed and another faces several charges after a crash early Wednesday morning at 30th and Maine.
The Quincy Police Department said Harrison J. Hardimon, 30, of 3604 Tonja Drive, was arrested on charges of aggravated reckless driving, reckless homicide, no valid driver's license and disobeying a traffic control device in connection with the crash that killed 42-year-old Matthew Ballard of Quincy.
Police said officers were dispatched just after midnight to a disturbance near 24th and State, where a person reportedly involved had left the scene in a black vehicle. Officers located a black 2014 Ford Fusion matching the description heading east on Maine at 24th and positioned themselves behind the vehicle, when the driver reportedly accelerated at a high rate of speed.
QPD's statement said that officers did not initiate a pursuit, but continued following at a moderate speed. The vehicle continued east crossing the intersection at 30th against the red light and striking a northbound 2006 BMW, driven by Ballard.
The BMW came to rest east of the intersection, and the Ford overturned onto a private parking lot on the northeast corner of the intersection.
Police said Ballard died at the scene. Hardimon was taken by ambulance to Blessing Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Though he remains hospitalized, Hardimon is in police custody and will be transported to the Adams County Jail once released.