QUINCY — A Quincy man faces charges after a Friday afternoon high-speed chase that started in Hancock County and ended near Quincy.
The Adams County Sheriff's Department said deputies were told by Adams County 911 that a Hancock County deputy was in pursuit of a small dark passenger car southbound on Ill. 336 at speeds over 100 mph. Hancock County ended pursuit when the car entered Adams County, and an Adams County deputy located the vehicle heading south on Ill. 336 near N2050th and traveling 113 mph. Deputies were able to stop the vehicle at 2:50 p.m. at Ill. 336 and the off ramp to U.S. 24.
The driver, Johannes T. Holdiman, 24, of Quincy was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of cannabis pending lab results and speeding. He was taken to the Adams County Jail and later released on a notice to appear with a future court date.
Holdiman also was cited by Hancock County for speeding and fleeing to elude with a future court date.