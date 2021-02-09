QUINCY — A Quincy man was arrested on several sex abuse-related charges after a month's-long investigation.
Dakota L. Kallal, 24, was arrested Feb. 1 at the Greene County Jail on one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and three counts of Sex Offender Registration Act violation.
The Adams County Sheriff's Department said it conducted an investigation along with the Quincy Police Department on the reported Dec. 4, 2020, incident.
Kallal is being held in the Adams County Jail on $150,000 bond. He is set to return to court on March 2 for the status of a preliminary hearing.