QUINCY — A Quincy man was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for his role in a shooting last October on the city's northwest side.
Henry D. Blackwell Jr. on Tuesday pleaded guilty to one count of possession of weapon by a felon and was immediately sentenced to prison.
As part of his plea, charges of armed habitual criminal, possession of a firearm by a street gang member and possession of methamphetamine 5 to 15 grams were dismissed.
Blackwell, 43, was arrested Oct. 18 along with three others after Quincy Police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of North Third between Spruce and Sycamore. A witness reported to police that someone in a vehicle had shot at another vehicle before fleeing
Police later served a search warrant in the 1300 block of North 12th, where a vehicle matching a description of the shooting vehicle was spotted. Several people exited the vehicle.
Josh Jones, lead trial attorney with the Adams County State's Attorney's office, said evidence would have been presented that showed Blackwell was in the vehicle and had fired a gun, which was confirmed with gun residue tests after his arrest.
Jones said Blackwell was in possession of a firearm at the time.
Blackwell has been held in the Adams County Jail on $500,000 bond since his arrest. He received credit for 107 days previously served, and he will be eligible for day-for-day credit for good behavior.
Also arrested in the shooting were Tynell R. Washington of Quincy, Tywone D. Mitchell of Champaign, Ill., and a 17-year-old juvenile.
On Monday, Washington, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He faces a sentencing cap of 10 years in prison. He will return to court April 21 for a status hearing.
Mitchell, 25, has pleaded not guilty to charges of armed habitual criminal, possession of a firearm by a street gang member, possession of firearm by a felon and possession of methamphetamine 5 to 15 grams. The case is set on the March jury trial docket. He is being held in the Adams County Jail on $350,000 bond.