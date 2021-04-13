QUINCY — A Quincy man had an initial court appearance in federal court after being arrested on drug charges Saturday night.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the central district of Illinois issued a statement Tuesday reporting that Robert L. Tallent, 39, of Quincy was arrested just after midnight Saturday following a traffic stop in Quincy. Responding officers found that Tallent had an outstanding warrant for possession of methamphetamine. The statement shows that a search of the vehicle Tallent was driving found approximately 19 grams of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
At the initial hearing Tuesday, a videoconference hearing with U.S. Magistrate Judge Tom Schanzle-Haskins, Tallent reportedly waived a detention hearing and was ordered to remain in custody of the U.S. Marshals Service until an preliminary hearing on April 15.
The current charge is the result of an investigation by the Illinois State Police West Central Illinois Task Force, the FBI – Springfield Division, the Quincy Police Department, and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.