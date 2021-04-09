QUINCY — A Quincy man faces up to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after admitting he stole more than $120,000 from his former employer.
Joseph P. Scoggins on Friday pleaded guilty to one count of theft over $100,000 during a hearing in Adams County Circuit Court.
Per the plea agreement, Scoggins, 31, is eligible for probation and must pay $122,491 in restitution.
Scoggins was arrested Nov. 20, 2019, after the Adams County Sheriff’s Department investigated a report of an internal theft at the business.
Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Brett Jansen said deputies were called Oct. 18, 2019, to Melrose International, LLC, a home decor wholesaler, and they were told that Scoggins, the marketing manager, had been processing false transactions between Oct. 1, 2017, and Oct. 18, 2019.
Jansen said Scoggins created fictitious invoices and paid them with a company credit card. The money was directed to a PayPal account he controlled.
When interviewed by deputies, Scoggins admitted to creating the false invoices and let them review the PayPal account.
Scoggins remains free after posting $2,500 bond. He will return to court June 11 for sentencing.