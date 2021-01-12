QUINCY — A Quincy man faces eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to reduced charges in connection with a reported home invasion last year.
Kaytrise L. Fitch pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court to one count of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of domestic battery.
Fitch, 27, was arrested Sept. 28 after Quincy Police officers responded to the 900 block of State in a reported home invasion and found a person there with moderate injuries. The department said officers obtained a description of the person and found him, identifying him as Fitch.
During the investigation, officers learned of another disturbance that Fitch reportedly was involved in an hour earlier in the 900 block of Hampshire. One person suffered minor injuries in the incident.
As part of the negotiated plea, charges of home invasion, vehicular invasion and aggravated domestic battery were dropped.
Sentencing was not set in the case. A status hearing was set for Jan. 26.
Fitch was held in the Adams County Jail on $90,000 since his arrest.