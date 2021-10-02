QUINCY — A Quincy man faces up to six years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge in connection with video recording himself throwing a cat against a wall.
Trevor W. Moncrief, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated cruelty to animals on Friday in Adams County Circuit Court. His case had been set for a bench trial Friday.
If the case went to trial, Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state’s attorney’s office, said cellphone evidence would have been presented that on June 25, 2018, Moncrief threw the cat against a wall.
A veterinarian also would have testified to the injuries the animal suffered and that it was euthanized.
Moncrief was arrested July 10, 2018, after the Quincy Police Department was contacted by someone who Moncrief reportedly sent the footage.
As part of his plea, one count of animal torture and misdemeanor charges of cruelty to animals and depiction of animal cruelty were dropped.
He will return to court Nov. 29 for sentencing where he is eligible for probation
Moncrief remains free on bond after posting $2,500.