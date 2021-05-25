QUINCY — The Quincy man charged in connection with a stabbing and home invasion early this month has pleaded not guilty.
Court records show Keith W. Young III entered the plea Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court. His case was placed on the August jury trial docket.
Young, 19, faces charges of first-degree attempted murder and home invasion.
He was arrested MAy 9 after the Quincy Police Department said he was found in a home in the 1000 block of Jersey.
Police and other emergency personnel were called May 7 to the area of North Fifth and Chestnut where someone had been stabbed. A man with multiple stab wounds was found.
Young is alleged to have stabbed the man in the head, back and neck. He also allegedly broke in a a home armed with a dangerous weapon on May 9.
Young remains in the Adams County Jail on a combined $1.25 million bond.