QUINCY — A Quincy man facing child pornography charges has pleaded not guilty.
Parker W. Arrowsmith, 21, entered the plead to four counts of child pornography and two counts of violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court. Two of child pornography charges are Class X felonies.
His case was placed on the September jury trial docket.
Arrowsmith was arrested Jan. 12 after the Quincy Police Department said it completed a four-month child pornography distribution investigation.
Charging documents allege that Arrowsmith disseminated child pornography and failed to report a Snapchat and Google email account.
Arrowsmith is set to return to court August 18 for a status hearing.
He remains free after posting $750 bond.