QUINCY — A Quincy man facing sex abuse charges has pleaded not guilty.
Court records show that Malcolm K. Thomas entered his plea on two counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of criminal sexual abuse on Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
Thomas, 32, was arrested Dec 9, 2020, in connection with sexual assaults that reportedly occurred Nov. 3, 2019, at a private residence in rural Adams County and Nov. 16, 2019, in the 100 block of North Fifth.
The case was not placed on a jury trial docket and was set for a March 16 status hearing.
Thomas continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $100,000 bond.