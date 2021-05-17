QUINCY — A Quincy man arrested along with five others in connection with a string of Quincy shootings in 2020 pleaded guilty to a drug charge.
Nathaniel L. McPike, 40, on Monday pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class 1 felony. He faces between 4 and 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, but is probation eligible, when he is sentenced July 9.
As part of his guilty plea, charges of armed violence, possession of a firearm by a felony and possession of a defaced firearm were dismissed.
McPike was arrested Dec. 10 as part of a several arrests made by several law enforcement agencies.
If the case went to trial, Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state's attorney's office, said evidence would show that law enforcement officers serving a search warrant at McPike's residence found a rock-like substance that was determined to be 13.9 grams of methamphetamine. Officers also found a digital scale and other items to show that it wasn't for personal use.
Jones said the plea resulting in the other charges being dropped was the reached after a review of the evidence in the case.
McPike continues to be held in the Adams County Jail.