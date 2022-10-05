SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A Quincy man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for distributing more than 200 grams of methamphetamine in Quincy.
Marcus Moore, 35, formerly of the 28 block of East Bluff Court, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough Monday in U.S. District Court.
During sentencing it was revealed that Moore distributed highly pure methamphetamine at least three times in 2021, and when he was arrested Aug. 17, he possessed nearly 25 grams.
The statutory penalties for distributing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine are a minimum of 10 years and up to a life term of imprisonment, up to a $10 million fine, and up to five years of supervised release. Moore has been in federal custody since his arrest.
The Drug Enforcement Administration, the West Central Illinois Task Force, the Quincy Police Department and the Adams County state's attorney’s office were involved in the investigation and prosecution of this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Seberger represented the government in the prosecution.