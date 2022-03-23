QUINCY — A Quincy man was sentenced earlier this month to five years in prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a bank robbery in August.
Samuel O. Kenwick, 40, of Quincy was sentenced on March 4. Kenwick was arrested on August 31 following an investigation to a robbery earlier that day at the Mercantile Bank at Fourth and Maine streets in Quincy. Kenwick was found with some of the stole money on him at the time of his arrest, with the remainder recovered from his residence.
Kenwick pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated robbery. He was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on the charge.