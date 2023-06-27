QUINCY — A Quincy man was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to a methamphetamine-related charge.
Donald E. Davis on Monday pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and was immediately sentenced.
Davis, 55, was arrested April 14, 2021, after the Quincy Police Department alleged he drove to southern Illinois to meet a child under the age of 17 for the purpose of engaging in a sex offense. He was charged with indecent solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a child.
When QPD searched Davis' home the day of his arrest, they found what was believed to be methamphetamine, other substances and drug paraphernalia.
Court records show the sex charges were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Police said Davis has multiple previous felony convictions including a 2017 one for delivery of methamphetamine.
He received credit for 44 days already served in the Adams County Jail before he was free on bond after posting $7,50.
