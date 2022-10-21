QUINCY — A Quincy man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on drugs and weapons charges.

Daniel Kramer, 50, of the 100 block of Earel Camp Road on Tuesday was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, five years for possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime and 10 years for possession of a firearm by a felon. The 10-year sentences were ordered to run concurrently with each other while the five-year sentence was ordered to run consecutively.