QUINCY — A Quincy man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on drugs and weapons charges.
Daniel Kramer, 50, of the 100 block of Earel Camp Road on Tuesday was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, five years for possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime and 10 years for possession of a firearm by a felon. The 10-year sentences were ordered to run concurrently with each other while the five-year sentence was ordered to run consecutively.
At the sentencing hearing in front of U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough, the government presented evidence that Kramer had sold methamphetamine to a source working with law enforcement multiple times before officers with the Illinois State Police, the West Central Illinois Task Force and the Quincy Police Department served a search warrant on his home. During the search, officers found 300 grams of actual methamphetamine and 11 firearms. Kramer, a convicted felon, admitted he possessed all 11 firearms.
Kramer was indicted in December 2021 and pleaded guilty in June 2022.
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence.
The the FBI's Springfield field office, the West Central Illinois Task Force and the Quincy Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Z. Weir represented the government in the prosecution.