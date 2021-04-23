QUINCY — A Quincy man was sentenced to 16 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on Friday after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a child.
Dakota L. Kallal, 24, pleaded guilty to one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and was immediately sentenced during the hearing in Adams County Circuit Court.
Kallal was arrested Feb. 1 at the Green County Jail after the Adams County Sheriff’s Department said it conducted an investigation along with the Quincy Police Department on a reported Dec. 4, 2020, incident.
Assistant State’s Attorney Anita Rodriguez said the child reported that Kallal had touched him in a sexual manner in an interview conducted at the Children Advocacy Center.
Rodriguez said Kallal was interviewed at the Greene County Sheriff’s Department where he said he hadn’t registered at his Quincy residence because he wasn’t supposed to reside with a child. He told investigators that his life “spiraled out of control” and he left the residence so it wouldn’t get worse.
As part of his plea three counts of Sex Offender Registration Act violation were dismissed.
Kallal was on probation at the time of his arrest for an aggravated criminal sexual abuse conviction in Calhoun County.
He received credit for 78 days served in the Adams County Jail where he was held on $150,000 bond since his arrest. He must serve 85% of the sentence before he is eligible for parole.