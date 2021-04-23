QUINCY — A Quincy man was sentenced to a combined 21 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on two counts of child pornography.
Mark D. Epley-Stajduhar faced up to 28 years in prison Friday after entering the guilty plea to the charges in February.
Epley-Stajduhar, 34, was arrested July 28, 2020, near South Eighth and Adams.
The Quincy Police Department said while working with the Illinois attorney general’s office in May, it received a cybertip regarding the distribution of child pornography through social media. During the investigation, Epley-Stajduhar was identified as a suspect.
Assistant State’s Attorney Anita Rodriguez asked for the maximum sentence noting that in the pre-sentence investigation, Epley-Stajduhar claimed that he started accessing child pornography in 2020 after switching to a different prescription that increased his mania. She highlighted a previous child pornography investigation where Epley-Stajduhar was the suspect.
“He did not develop this problem in 2020,” Rodriguez said. “Evidence shows 2017, and he has done nothing to address the issue.”
Rodriguez called Sgt. James Brown of the Quincy Police Department to testify. Brown said during the 2017 investigation, a cellphone was taken during a search of Epley-Stajduhar’s home, but it had pre-boot encryption and in three years, the department was unable to find any law enforcement agency or tech company that was able to get into the phone.
Epley-Stajduhar’s attorney, Dennis Woodworth, requested a 14-year sentence noting significant mental health issues from physical, sexual and emotional abuse he suffered as a child. Despite that, he noted his client was a “productive member of society” with a steady job and his own home.
“There’s something mentally deficient there with Mr. Stajduhar,” Woodworth said.
In a statement in court, Epley-Stajduhar apologized to the children in the photo and video, his family and the community.
“I do have a problem and I do need help, but most of all I’d like to apologize,” he said.
In sentencing Epley-Stajduhar, Judge Amy Lannerd said though he accepted responsibility, he gone to the extent to place apps on his phone for encrypted messages and used multiple email and social media accounts.
“It appears he was put on notice back in 2017,” Lannerd said. “He was aware of the risks.”
As part of the plea, one additional count of child pornography was dismissed and the state’s attorney’s office agreed not to file additional counts in the 2020 investigation. No charges will be filed in the 2017 investigation either unless certain types of evidence are discovered.
Epley-Stajduhar received credit for 269 days served in the Adams County Jail. He is eligible for day-for-day credit for good behavior.