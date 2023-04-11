QUINCY — A Quincy man was sentenced to 25 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for sexually abusing a child for several years.
Jose A. Ortiz, 30, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. Judge Tad Brenner immediately sentenced Ortiz to 12 1/2 years to be served consecutively.
If the case proceeded to trial, Assistant State's Attorney Laura Keck said she would have presented evidence that the child told an employee at her school that Ortiz "was raping her since she was 4 years old."
Keck said the child was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center where she described the abuse.
Ortiz was arrested on Oct. 21 and charged with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
The victim provided a victim impact statement that was read by Victim/Witness Program Coordinator Trisha Hubbard.
"You gave me a lot of trust and anxiety issues and memories I don't need to have," the victim wrote.
Ortiz received credit for 173 days served in the Adams County Jail on $750,000 bond.
He is required to served 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.
