QUINCY — Though he lacked a criminal record and was active in his church and community, a Quincy man was sentenced to the maximum 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the 2019 shooting death of another Quincy man.
Christopher T. Huckstep, 52, faced between 20 and 30 years in prison when he was sentenced Thursday in Adams County Circuit Court. He pleaded guilty on June 3 to one count of first-degree murder in the Dec. 4, 2019, shooting death of 26-year-old Emond Morris of Quincy
If Huckstep were convicted at trial, he would have faced a minimum of 45 years in prison because of a 25-year firearm enhancement.
Judge Robert Adrian said Huckstep’s plea negotiation accounted for his lack of criminal record and his character before the shooting. Adrian also scolded Huckstep, who said in a statement in court that he didn’t mean to kill Morris.
“You had talked to your girlfriend about ending his life seven to eight times,” Adrian said. “It was no mistake. You intended to pull out that gun and do that.”
As Adrian handed down the sentence, Morris’ father nodded his head in agreement.
Quincy Police found Morris dead of an apparent gunshot wound in a home in the 700 block of Cedar after the two men entered a domestic dispute.
Multiple witnesses told police that Huckstep pointed a gun at Morris and shot him.
Huckstep was arrested outside his apartment in the 1200 block of North 12th, where he turned a firearm over to police. The gun was later confirmed to be used in the shooting.
Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state’s attorney’s office, argued for the maximum sentence, arguing that Huckstep had every opportunity to make a different decision.
“Nothing this court does today can balance the scales for Mr. Morris’ family,” Jones said. “It was a life taken by the person who sits here today.”
Huckstep’s attorney, Dennis Woodworth, argued that a 20-year sentenced was appropriate, and Huckstep acknowledges his responsibility and will be paying for it the rest of his life.
“No length of sentence we have is going to bring Mr. Morris back in this situation,” Woodworth said.
He called three witnesses, including Huckstep’s former wife, who all testified to his service to his church and his community over the years.
In his statement, Huckstep apologized to Morris’ family.
“If I could take it back, I would in a heartbeat,” he said.
Huckstep received credit for 378 days he has served in the Adams County Jail. He also was ordered to pay $5,502 in restitution.
He is required to serve 100% of the sentence.