QUINCY — A Quincy man was sentenced to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to his role in a July 2020 shooting.
Stefan K. Crider III on Friday pleaded guilty to one count of attempted discharge of a firearm and was immediately sentenced by Judge Amy Lannerd.
Crider, 31, and Donte M. Clausell, 33, were arrested by the Adams County Sheriff's Department on Aug. 6, 2020, after the July 4, 2020, shooting on Illinois 57.
Crider was set for trial this month but waived his right to the jury trial the day jury selection was set to start.
If the case went to trial, Josh Jones, lead trial attorney with the Adams County state's attorney's office, said video evidence would have shown Crider was a passenger in the vehicle which was following another vehicle, driven by the victim. The victim and another passenger in the vehicle would have testified that shots were fired at the vehicle, and that the gun was seen coming from the driver's side of the vehicle.
Multiple bullet holes were found in the vehicle.
No injuries were reported in the shooting.
Crider received credit for 660 days already served in the Adams County Jail. He is eligible for day-for-day credit for good behavior.
Clausell remains in federal custody on an unrelated firearms charge.