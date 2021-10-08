QUINCY — A Quincy man was sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of child pornography and two counts of violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act.
Parker W. Arrowsmith, 22, entered the plea Friday in Adams County Circuit Court and was immediately sentenced as part of his plea agreement.
Arrowsmith was arrested Jan. 12 after the Quincy Police Department said it completed a four-month child pornography distribution investigation where he disseminated child pornography.
He also failed to report a Snapchat and Gmail account as required of sex offenders.
As part of his deal, three additional counts of child pornography were dismissed.
He received a sentence of four years for the child pornography charge and two years for each count of violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act. The two sex offender charges will run concurrent together but consecutive with the child pornography charge for the total of six years.
Arrowsmith received for two days already served in the Adams County Jail. He had been free after posting $750 bond.