QUINCY — A Quincy man was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for a hit-and-run crash last year.
Court records show Diabolique D. Benton, 25, was sentenced Monday on charges of aggravated fleeing to elude, leaving the scene and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
A jury found Benton guilty of the charges in January.
Benton was arrested Nov. 4, 2022. Police said officers attempted a traffic stop on a silver 2011 Kia early Nov. 1. in connection with a domestic battery call, with Benton and the Kia matching the suspect description. Benton refused to stop, traveling north on Fifth Street before hitting a utility pole and residence at 843 S. Fifth. The utility pole broke and hit a vehicle belonging to the residents of the home. Benton fled the scene on foot. No injuries were reported in the incident.
Benton received credit for 173 days served in the Adams County Jail.