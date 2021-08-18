QUINCY — A Quincy man facing child pornography charges is set to receive a six-year sentence to the Illinois Department of Corrections as part of a negotiated plea deal.
Parker W. Arrowsmith waived his right to a jury trial during a hearing Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
Adams County Assistant State's Attorney Anita Rodriguez said the negotiated plea calls for Arrowsmith to plead guilty to one count of child pornography and two counts of violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act. He would be sentenced to a six-year prison term.
As part of the deal three additional counts of child pornography would be dismissed.
Arrowsmith, 22, was arrested Jan. 12 after the Quincy Police Department said it completed a four-month child pornography distribution investigation.
Charging documents allege Arrowsmith disseminated child pornography and failed to report a Snapchat and Gmail account.
He is set to return to court Oct. 8 to enter the plea and be sentenced.
Arrowsmith remains free after posting $750 bond.