QUINCY — A Quincy man and woman face obstruction charges after allegedly interfering with Adams County Sheriff's Department deputies following a suspect vehicle.
Arrested early Wednesday were Christopher T. Gravitt, 22, and Monica Lynn Baker, 39, both of 633 Jefferson.
The sheriff's department said deputies were notified about 12:18 a.m. that Missouri law enforcement officials were pursuing a pickup truck involved in a traffic violation. Missouri authorities attempted to disable the vehicle using spike strips, but the vehicle crossed the bridge into Quincy.
Deputies followed the vehicle for several blocks in the southern part of Quincy, observing several traffic violations. The department said Gravitt and Baker interfered with the deputies by throwing a child's toy into the street in front of the moving squad car.
The driver abandoned the vehicle, a 2000 Ford F-250, at the corner of Sixth and Jefferson and fled on foot. The investigation continues to identify the driver.