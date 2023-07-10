QUINCY — Murder charges against the Quincy man charged in the 2019 death of another Quincy man were dropped after officials said his health care continued climbing with no end in sight.
Court records show charges against Carlos Williams were dropped Monday on the motion of the Adams County state's attorney's office.
Williams faced three counts of first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Orlando Smith. Smith was found May 30, 2019, in the 200 block of Koch's Lane. Williams was accused of strangling Smith between May 27 and 30, 2019.
Reached Monday night, State's Attorney Gary Farha said the county spent $200,000 for hospital care on Williams, and the cost was straining the Sheriff's Department's budget, which, if continued, could have led to talks of layoffs or tax increases.
"He is no threat to anyone. He can't even walk," Farha said. "If I thought for a minute, the public was at risk, we would not have done this."
The medical condition was not disclosed, but at a previous court appearance, Williams complained about shackles making it difficult for him to walk. He also regularly walked into court with a limp.
The case had not been on a jury docket since it was removed from the November 2022 docket in October. He had been represented by private attorneys Nick Rober and Mark Wykoff after public defenders withdrew because of a conflict of interest.
Farha said Williams was not cooperating in his medical treatment and likely would never be medically ready for trial.
"If he was to make a recovery, we would recharge him," he said.
Farha said Smith's family was brought in to learn the case would be dropped, and they were angry over the decision, as were investigators with the Adams County Sheriff's Department, which investigated the case.
"They're not happy, and I don't blame them," he said.